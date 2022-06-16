Vitaly Gerko

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Why Web 3.0 Will Change the Current State of the Attention Economy Drastically
Is the current attention economy fair? No, not really. Can it be changed? Yes, it can, and Web 3.0 is already offering some solutions.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Craig Ceccanti
President and CEO of T-Minus Solutions
-
Erica Dushey Sarway
VP Marketing & Sales
-
Jenny Karn
CEO of Lumino
-
-
Srikar Karra
Co-Founder of BuiltGen
-
Carlos Chacon
Founder & Medical Director at Divino Plastic Surgery
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Frederik Bussler
Marketing Consultant