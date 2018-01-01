Vivek Kopparthi

Vivek Kopparthi

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of NeoLight

Vivek Kopparthi is the co-founder and CEO of NeoLight, an empathy-driven technology company primarily focused on lean medical devices for newborn care. With a background in electronic engineering, he and his team developed the world’s fastest, most powerful treatment for infant jaundice. As an entrepreneur, Kopparthi oversaw organizations of 100-plus employees, served as a startup advisor, and consulted for global corporations.

More From Vivek Kopparthi

How to Love That Product You're Developing -- Realistically
Product Development

How to Love That Product You're Developing -- Realistically

Successfully executing your idea requires staying faithful to your vision -- and taming that wandering eye.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.