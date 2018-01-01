Vivek Ravisankar

Vivek Ravisankar

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of HackerRank

Vivek Ravisankar is the CEO and co-founder of HackerRank, a platform that is used by over 1 million developers to hone their skills and by companies like Amazon, Quora and Riot Games to recruit top tech talent. With a computer science degree from India's National Institute of Technology, Ravisankar previously worked as a developer at Amazon.

Top Predictions for Hiring and Retaining Software Developers
Whether you run a small business or a multinational enterprise, recruiting these all-stars will be top priority.
