Watts Wacker

Led Poisoning
The best cure for bad leading is a good dose of following.
Plan of Attack
You may never stick to one, but you should plan anyway.
A Valuable Proposition
Are you adding value or just passing things down the line?
Up, Bar!
The standard for customer service will never be the same.
Risk Is All
A hammock out back is comfortable. La-Z-Boys are comfortable. Entrepreneurship? Not so comfortable.
Listen Up!
Watts is about to let you in on the future of advertising.
Data For Dollars
In the information age, knowledge not only matters, it also sells.
Choice Is Yours
When customers just can't decide, that when you step in.
A Thousand To One
Vending machines have been making money one dollar at a time for decades. Now, imagine a $1,000 model.
Lights, Camera, Action.com
Suggestions for dotcom movies
Making Time
Support the 1<font size=1><sup>1</sup>/<sub>2</sub></font>-income household. When workers deserve raises, offer them time instead.
Watt's Up!: The Power of Touch
The cost is nothing. The potential is limitless. Welcome to the future of a "touch" economy.