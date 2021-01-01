About Whitney A. White
Whitney White is a maximizer of people and systems, using her talents to catalyze big change. Whether implementing a multibillion-dollar merger integration or coaching startup CEOs, her insights, integrity and boundless energy lead to results and have earned her the trust of countless leaders.
