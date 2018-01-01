Wil Schroter

Co-founder and CEO of Fundable.com

Wil Schroter is a serial entrepreneur and fundraising veteran, having founded nine internet companies in the last 20 years -- the last three venture-backed. He is currently the co-founder and CEO of Fundable.com, a crowdfunding platform for small businesses that allows them to raise capital online.

Starting Up? Think Twice Before You Work From Home.
Starting a Business

While it may seem like an appealing option, working from home can present momentous obstacles at the startup level.
'Funded' Doesn't Necessarily Mean 'Validated'
Finance

While an absence of funding can feel discouraging, don't let investment serve as the sole barometer for the worth of your enterprise.
How to Shut Down Your Struggling Startup
Leadership

A failed business venture is practically a rite of passage. But rather than simply imploding, bowing out with gratitude and grace can help set the stage for future success.
