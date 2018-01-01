Will Dean

Founder and CEO of Tough Mudder Inc.,

Will Dean is the founder and CEO of Tough Mudder Inc., which now has annual revenues of more than $100 million and has raised more than $13 million for charity. His honors include EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Emerging Award, Crain’s annual 40 Under 40 list and SportsBusiness Journal’s Forty Under 40. He now divides his time between London and New York.