William Bauer

Guest Writer
Managing Director of ROYCE New York

William Bauer is the managing director of ROYCE, a handcrafted American accessories brand based in New York City. His small-business marketing and entrepreneurial acumen have been featured in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, BBC, CNN Money, and other prominent publications.

Put Your Mission First and You Won't Have Any Worries About Revenues
Company Culture

The most fun you can have in business is making money doing the right thing for every customer.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs Spend Too Little, Once They Personally Reflect on It
Personal Improvement

If you have employees, you have a lot of responsibility. This is worth thinking about.
3 min read
'Good Enough' Is Fine for Getting Started but It's Not a Worthy Goal
Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs can afford neither perfectionism nor complacency.
3 min read
Seeing the Big Picture When Business Gets Slow
Seasonal Businesses

Good advice can come from unexpected sources.
3 min read
Those Who Talk About It and Those Who Be About It
Entrepreneurship

Posers think entrepreneurship is glamorous. Real entrepreneurs know the gritty work of keeping a business open and a payroll met is anything but.
4 min read
For a Winning Strategy Blend These 3 Elements: Energy, Effort and Desperation
Lessons

A revered basketball coach taught his team that taking nothing for granted is how you tilt the odds in your favor.
4 min read
The Answer to Crushing Stress Is Seek Grace, Not Perfection
Mental Health

The ups and downs of entrepreneurship can mask the perilous mood swings of bipolar disorder.
3 min read
When You Have a Truly Engaged Employee, Thank the Family.
Employee Engagement

The hours in the office and nights on the road is time your indispensable employee is not home.
3 min read
Product, Price, Placement, Promotion: Can Your Business Survive Without Them?
Customer Service

Service as a Solution can differentiate businesses facing barriers.
4 min read
Want to Dress for Success? Ditch the Expensive Suits and Get to Work
Project Grow

The value of your clothing has nothing to do with the value of your work and ideas.
3 min read
3 Things I'm Doing to Avoid Sending Spam
Spam

When we receive email from strangers asking us to buy things we don't want, it's spam. When we email people we don't know about our value proposition, it's marketing.
4 min read
We're All in the Service Business
Customer Service

Your product is not your business, taking care of your customers is your business.
4 min read
You Don't Succeed by Making it Difficult to Buy From You
Customer Retention

The frustrated shopper who gives up on you might have been a customer for life if you'd made things easy.
3 min read
Don't Mistake a Frequent Customer With a Loyal Customer
Customer Retention

A customer who has made a genuine connection with your business won't dump you when they find somebody slightly cheaper.
4 min read
Pleasant Surprises Are the Best Customer Service
Customer Service

When you treat your customer as your friend, you know what they need even if they don't ask.
4 min read
