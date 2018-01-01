William Bauer is the managing director of ROYCE, a handcrafted American accessories brand based in New York City. His small-business marketing and entrepreneurial acumen have been featured in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, BBC, CNN Money, and other prominent publications.
Company Culture
Put Your Mission First and You Won't Have Any Worries About Revenues
The most fun you can have in business is making money doing the right thing for every customer.
Personal Improvement
Entrepreneurs Spend Too Little, Once They Personally Reflect on It
If you have employees, you have a lot of responsibility. This is worth thinking about.
Entrepreneurship
'Good Enough' Is Fine for Getting Started but It's Not a Worthy Goal
Entrepreneurs can afford neither perfectionism nor complacency.
Seasonal Businesses
Seeing the Big Picture When Business Gets Slow
Good advice can come from unexpected sources.
Entrepreneurship
Those Who Talk About It and Those Who Be About It
Posers think entrepreneurship is glamorous. Real entrepreneurs know the gritty work of keeping a business open and a payroll met is anything but.
Lessons
For a Winning Strategy Blend These 3 Elements: Energy, Effort and Desperation
A revered basketball coach taught his team that taking nothing for granted is how you tilt the odds in your favor.
Mental Health
The Answer to Crushing Stress Is Seek Grace, Not Perfection
The ups and downs of entrepreneurship can mask the perilous mood swings of bipolar disorder.
Employee Engagement
When You Have a Truly Engaged Employee, Thank the Family.
The hours in the office and nights on the road is time your indispensable employee is not home.
Customer Service
Product, Price, Placement, Promotion: Can Your Business Survive Without Them?
Service as a Solution can differentiate businesses facing barriers.
Project Grow
Want to Dress for Success? Ditch the Expensive Suits and Get to Work
The value of your clothing has nothing to do with the value of your work and ideas.
Spam
3 Things I'm Doing to Avoid Sending Spam
When we receive email from strangers asking us to buy things we don't want, it's spam. When we email people we don't know about our value proposition, it's marketing.
Customer Service
We're All in the Service Business
Your product is not your business, taking care of your customers is your business.
Customer Retention
You Don't Succeed by Making it Difficult to Buy From You
The frustrated shopper who gives up on you might have been a customer for life if you'd made things easy.
Customer Retention
Don't Mistake a Frequent Customer With a Loyal Customer
A customer who has made a genuine connection with your business won't dump you when they find somebody slightly cheaper.
Customer Service
Pleasant Surprises Are the Best Customer Service
When you treat your customer as your friend, you know what they need even if they don't ask.