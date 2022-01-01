Yair Kuznitsov

Signing out of account, Standby...
This Often-Overlooked Department Deserves a Seat at the Decision-Making Table
If your business aims to be nimble in its growth strategies, including geographical expansion, a cutting-edge compliance department has become more vital than ever.
Este departamento a menudo pasado por alto merece un asiento en la mesa de toma de decisiones
Si su empresa pretende ser ágil en sus estrategias de crecimiento, incluida la expansión geográfica, un departamento de cumplimiento de vanguardia se ha vuelto más vital que nunca.
Making Data Security Compliance a Revenue Driver
The SolarWinds cybersecurity attack and CNA breach have made corporate data security certification a higher priority than ever - not least in the customer acquisition process - and there are ways of making this significant investment pay additional dividends.
Convertir el cumplimiento de la seguridad de datos en un generador de ingresos
El ataque de ciberseguridad de SolarWinds y la violación de CNA han hecho que la certificación de seguridad de datos corporativos sea una prioridad más alta que nunca, sobre todo en el proceso de adquisición de clientes, y hay formas de hacer que esta importante inversión genere dividendos adicionales.
