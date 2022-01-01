Yair Kuznitsov

Yair Kuznitsov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-Founder at anecdotes

Follow Yair Kuznitsov on Social

Latest

Growth Strategies

This Often-Overlooked Department Deserves a Seat at the Decision-Making Table

If your business aims to be nimble in its growth strategies, including geographical expansion, a cutting-edge compliance department has become more vital than ever.

Continue Reading
Estrategias de crecimiento

Este departamento a menudo pasado por alto merece un asiento en la mesa de toma de decisiones

Si su empresa pretende ser ágil en sus estrategias de crecimiento, incluida la expansión geográfica, un departamento de cumplimiento de vanguardia se ha vuelto más vital que nunca.

Continue Reading
Technology

Making Data Security Compliance a Revenue Driver

The SolarWinds cybersecurity attack and CNA breach have made corporate data security certification a higher priority than ever - not least in the customer acquisition process - and there are ways of making this significant investment pay additional dividends.

Continue Reading
Tecnología

Convertir el cumplimiento de la seguridad de datos en un generador de ingresos

El ataque de ciberseguridad de SolarWinds y la violación de CNA han hecho que la certificación de seguridad de datos corporativos sea una prioridad más alta que nunca, sobre todo en el proceso de adquisición de clientes, y hay formas de hacer que esta importante inversión genere dividendos adicionales.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like