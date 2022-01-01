Yancey Spruill

Yancey Spruill

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of DigitalOcean

As CEO, Yancey Spruill drives the overall strategy for DigitalOcean, leading the company through its next phase of profitable growth. He brings a wealth of technical, financial and leadership experience and spent the last 15 years in senior executive roles at other tech companies.

https://www.digitalocean.com/

Growth Strategies

Don't (Always) Trust Your Gut: How Embracing Process Leads to Growth

Founders too often let their intuitions guide them. That's why the key to smart decisions that fuel sustained growth is a repeatable and scalable process.

Estrategias de crecimiento

No (siempre) confíes en tu instinto: cómo el proceso de aceptación conduce al crecimiento

Con demasiada frecuencia, los fundadores se dejan guiar por sus intuiciones. Es por eso que la clave para tomar decisiones inteligentes que impulsen el crecimiento sostenido es un proceso repetible y escalable.

