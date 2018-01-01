Yogesh Mudras

Contributor
Managing Director, UBM India

More From Yogesh Mudras

Ayushman Bharat: Giant Leap Towards Universal Healthcare in India
Healthcare

The private sector will support in terms of infrastructure and manpower and the government will help in proving space and funding
3 min read
Exhibitions - The Important Economic Tool for SMEs
SMEs

Exhibitions support SMEs through the inclusion of features such special pavilions for SMEs, along with the presence of venture capital firms to provide seed investments for captivating ideas; job fairs and insightful seminars by industry thought leaders
3 min read
6 Things to Know Before You Enter Events & Exhibition Space
Exhibitions

Before entering the events industry one needs to have some idea of what the industry is like in concrete and we have the tips.
3 min read
