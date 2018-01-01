Yogesh Mudras

Healthcare
Ayushman Bharat: Giant Leap Towards Universal Healthcare in India
The private sector will support in terms of infrastructure and manpower and the government will help in proving space and funding
SMEs
Exhibitions - The Important Economic Tool for SMEs
Exhibitions support SMEs through the inclusion of features such special pavilions for SMEs, along with the presence of venture capital firms to provide seed investments for captivating ideas; job fairs and insightful seminars by industry thought leaders
Exhibitions
6 Things to Know Before You Enter Events & Exhibition Space
Before entering the events industry one needs to have some idea of what the industry is like in concrete and we have the tips.