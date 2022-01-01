Yvan Byeajee

Yvan Byeajee

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Professional Trader, Trading Psychology Educator

Yvan Byeajee, aka Trading Composure, is a seasoned trader with two decades-plus experience in financial markets. Yvan is also a trading psychology educator and a long-time meditation teacher and practitioner. He brings a unique mindfulness-based perspective to both trading and investment psychology.

https://www.tradingcomposure.com

Follow Yvan Byeajee on Social

Latest

Growth Strategies

Most Traders Lose Money — Mindfulness Can Help Change That

How traders can become profitable using science-based mindfulness techniques.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like