Yvan Byeajee
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Professional Trader, Trading Psychology Educator
Yvan Byeajee, aka Trading Composure, is a seasoned trader with two decades-plus experience in financial markets. Yvan is also a trading psychology educator and a long-time meditation teacher and practitioner. He brings a unique mindfulness-based perspective to both trading and investment psychology.
Latest
Most Traders Lose Money — Mindfulness Can Help Change That
How traders can become profitable using science-based mindfulness techniques.
