Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Short-term trading can be a thrilling and potentially profitable endeavor, but it also requires a deep understanding of not only the markets and strategies but also of one's own trading psychology.

The fast-paced nature of short-term trading (scalping, day trading, and to some extent, swing trading) can lead to significant stress and emotional turmoil, which can negatively impact a trader's performance if not properly managed. In this article, we will explore some key aspects of trading psychology and discuss strategies for managing emotions and achieving success in the trading arena:

Related: 6 Important Tips for Improving Your Emotional Control

1. Detachment

One of the most challenging things about trading is the ability to remain emotionally detached from our trades. This means that you should strive to separate your emotions from your trading decisions and focus on the facts and data. This can be difficult to do, especially when the market is moving against you or when you've already experienced losses. But this detachment is crucial for maintaining a rational perspective and making sound trading decisions.

At all times, you must get into the habit of asking yourself the question, "Am I just projecting onto the market what I want to see happen or not see happen, or am I looking at things objectively?"

This is a very powerful way to notice when you're getting carried away in rash emotional decisions.

2. Attitude

Another important aspect of trading psychology is having a positive attitude. Attitudes are different than emotions in that they're the mindset you decide to cultivate day in and day out, in the face of challenges and difficulties.

Trading can be incredibly challenging, and it's easy to get discouraged when things aren't going well. So, traders must be able to stay positive and maintain a long-term perspective, even when faced with short-term losses.

This can include things like focusing on the lessons that can be learned from losing trades, rather than dwelling on the losses themselves. It's also crucial to have realistic expectations — not expecting to become a millionaire overnight, but being patient and consistent in your approach while keeping an open mind to learn and evolve with time.

3. Discipline

It's also crucial for traders to stay disciplined. Even the most successful traders can fall into the trap of getting caught up in the hype of a new trend. There's nothing wrong with onboarding a new trend, but generally speaking, traders need to learn to think for themselves and not blindly follow what's hot at the moment.

To avoid these trading psychology pitfalls, traders should focus on a well-researched strategy and stick to it, even when things aren't going their way. This can be achieved by developing and following a trading plan, which outlines your risk management, entry and exit criteria, as well as other important elements of your approach.

Additionally, traders should also set specific goals and hold themselves accountable for achieving them.

4. Self-awareness

One of the key elements of a winning trading psychology is self-awareness. This includes being aware of your own strengths and weaknesses, as well as your emotional triggers and tendencies. By understanding these things about yourself, you can take steps to manage your emotions and make better trading decisions.

The best way to develop self-awareness, on purpose, is via meditation. It takes 10-20 minutes per day. That's it. Observe your thoughts and your feelings objectively and non-judgementally, and when you notice that you get carried away by thinking, mentally detach yourself from the thinking process and observe it objectively again.

Doing this for 10-20 minutes per day is enough to begin exercising your awareness muscle. This greater level of awareness will positively impact the way you trade, guaranteed.

Related: How Mindfulness Can Help Traders Succeed

5. Confidence

Having confidence in yourself, your abilities and your strategies is crucial to being a successful trader. However, it's also important to recognize the difference between confidence and overconfidence. The latter could lead to taking unnecessary risks and not managing the risks properly, while the former allows traders to make the right decisions even in adverse situations.

The best way to develop confidence is by practicing it. Be decisive when you trade. Good or bad, when you make a decision, stick with it. And whether the outcome is favorable or unfavorable, keep practicing that decisiveness muscle, and your confidence will grow.

Always remember: Be flexible in what you expect, but be decisive about what you do.

6. Adaptability

One of the biggest obstacles that traders face is fear and greed. Fear can lead to missed opportunities and profits, while greed can cause traders to hold onto losing positions for too long, hoping for a rebound that may never happen.

To combat these emotions, traders must first recognize them and then take steps to manage them by acknowledging the fact of uncertainty. Markets are constantly changing, and what works today may not work tomorrow. Traders must embrace that fact and constantly adopt a mindset that adapts to these changes. This requires flexibility and an open mind, and the willingness to learn and evolve over time.

One technique to embrace uncertainty is to journal about it. Examine the patterns you revert to when something unexpected happens in the market. Do you get emotional and impulsive? Do you worry? Understand what you do and why you do it, and you'll have an easier time changing those things.

7. Preparation

Preparation is essential for trading success. This includes setting clear trading rules like stop-losses and profit targets, as well as having a plan for how to exit a trade in the case of a black swan event (an adverse event that is completely unexpected). Ideally, this preparation should be done outside of market hours when traders are at their most rational.

Preparation also includes doing certain exercises that promote focus, concentration and equanimity under pressure. Traders can prepare mentally through mindfulness, visualization or another form of mental training.

8. Rest

Finally, it's important for traders to take time away from the markets to relax and recharge their trading psychology. This can include things like taking occasional breaks from trading and engaging in activities that are unrelated to trading altogether. This can help traders stay focused and refreshed, and it can also serve as a reminder that there's more to life than the markets. Taking care of physical, emotional and mental well-being will help traders to have a healthier mindset while approaching the markets.

Related: What Kind Of Trader Are You? An Introduction To Trading Behaviors

In conclusion, short-term trading requires not only knowledge of the markets and strategies, but also a deep understanding of one's own trading psychology. By recognizing and managing emotions, maintaining a positive attitude, staying disciplined and taking time to relax and recharge, traders can improve their performance and achieve greater success in the trading arena.

It's also important to remember that as traders, you are in it for the long term, and you need to be patient and persistent. Successful trading requires consistent effort and learning over a period of time, and you should be prepared to put in the time, energy and dedication required to build your skills, knowledge and perspective.