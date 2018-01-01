Zac Carman has served as CEO of ConsumerAffairs since 2010, when he purchased the website from founder Jim Hood. Previous roles included Entrepreneur in Residence, Senior Associate and Associate at Mainsail Partners, a private equity firm in San Francisco, and roles in engineering and sales at IBM and Hitachi.
Leadership
Stop Wearing So Many Hats and Watch Your Productivity Soar
Spreading yourself thin often leads to costly mistakes.
Managing Remote Teams
7 Tips for Managing Offshore Teams
Your remote teams can be as productive and engaged as your in-house staff.
Startup Tips
4 Reasons Small Cities Are Better for Business
The short commutes in a community grateful that you started a business are just the beginning of the benefits.
Social Media Marketing
7 Ways CEOs Should Engage on Social Media
How to use social media to promote your brand without risking your company's reputation
Starting a Business
6 Misconceptions About Entrepreneurship
A successful CEO breaks down the major myths of what it takes to succeed.
Recruiting
9 Tips for Poaching Top Talent
The key to luring executive talent is knowing where to start searching and how to keep them engaged after the hire.
Growth Strategies
5 Steps to Creating Metrics That Matter for Your Company
Dashboarding eliminates faith and allows a company to grow based on data and facts.
business decisions
What Happened When I Broke the Rules of Entrepreneurship
Why one entrepreneur left the bright lights, big city -- and hefty paycheck -- and took a chance in the Midwest.
Goal Setting
What 'The Oregon Trail' Can Teach You About Building a $1 Billion Business
Written, measurable goals help create a road map for success -- if company leadership commits not to stray from the route.
Pivots
How ConsumerAffairs Survived Pivoting and Improved Profitability
Three key factors carried the company through the pivot process in order to slay the dragon.