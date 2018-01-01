Zac Carman

Zac Carman has served as CEO of ConsumerAffairs since 2010, when he purchased the website from founder Jim Hood. Previous roles included Entrepreneur in Residence, Senior Associate and Associate at Mainsail Partners, a private equity firm in San Francisco, and roles in engineering and sales at IBM and Hitachi. 

Stop Wearing So Many Hats and Watch Your Productivity Soar
Leadership

Spreading yourself thin often leads to costly mistakes.
6 min read
7 Tips for Managing Offshore Teams
Managing Remote Teams

Your remote teams can be as productive and engaged as your in-house staff.
5 min read
4 Reasons Small Cities Are Better for Business
Startup Tips

The short commutes in a community grateful that you started a business are just the beginning of the benefits.
6 min read
7 Ways CEOs Should Engage on Social Media
Social Media Marketing

How to use social media to promote your brand without risking your company's reputation
6 min read
6 Misconceptions About Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

A successful CEO breaks down the major myths of what it takes to succeed.
5 min read
9 Tips for Poaching Top Talent
Recruiting

The key to luring executive talent is knowing where to start searching and how to keep them engaged after the hire.
6 min read
5 Steps to Creating Metrics That Matter for Your Company
Growth Strategies

Dashboarding eliminates faith and allows a company to grow based on data and facts.
6 min read
What Happened When I Broke the Rules of Entrepreneurship
business decisions

Why one entrepreneur left the bright lights, big city -- and hefty paycheck -- and took a chance in the Midwest.
7 min read
What 'The Oregon Trail' Can Teach You About Building a $1 Billion Business
Goal Setting

Written, measurable goals help create a road map for success -- if company leadership commits not to stray from the route.
6 min read
How ConsumerAffairs Survived Pivoting and Improved Profitability
Pivots

Three key factors carried the company through the pivot process in order to slay the dragon.
6 min read
