Zach Ferres

Guest Writer
CEO of Coplex

Zach Ferres is the CEO of Coplex, a nationally-ranked startup accelerator that works with industry experts to start successful tech companies.

Rise Of The Rest: Why Tech Startups No Longer Need To Be In Major Tech Hubs To Succeed
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

With the democratization of technology, high-growth tech companies no longer to need to be in major tech hubs to succeed.
7 min read
5 Winning Strategies for Building a Tech Business Beyond the Bay Area
Location

Tech startups have finally cracked the code to succeeding outside San Francisco. Will they make it last?
7 min read
The Recession Is Coming: How to Set Up Your Company for Survival
recession

Right now, the VC market feels as effervescent as a bottle of Moët. Here's what to do if and when the fizz goes flat.
7 min read
Why Tech Startups Can't Seem to Stop Flushing Cash Down the Toilet
Startup Financing

Companies with more money than sense might survive for a time, but only those with a good business model and good business-building habits will succeed.
6 min read
How To Get The First Investment In Your Idea-Stage MENA Startup
Funding

The MENA region is a fertile ground for startup innovation, but entrepreneurs must be smart about how they pursue initial rounds of funding.
6 min read
3 Ways to Play the VC Game if You're Not a White Guy
Venture Capital

The current VC model is skewed to favor the style of male-run companies. Here's how women and minorities can get a seat at the table.
7 min read
The How-To: Using A 'Shadow Conference' To Strike Deals
Business Events

The connections you forge outside of crowded conference halls will make your next trip the most successful one yet.
7 min read
Scalability Secrets From One of America's Fastest-Growing Software Startups
Scalability

Gil Dudkiewicz of StartApp weighs in on how he scaled his company up to $37.2 million revenue in just a few years.
7 min read
'The Jetsons' World Is Becoming Reality. Innovators, Start Your Engines.
Innovation

A flying car, worth more than $1 million, went on display in April. Delivery is expected by 2020.
8 min read
Does Your Startup Need To Hire A CTO? Five Alternatives To Adding A Full-Time Executive Partner
Growth Strategies

Instead of buying into the hype surrounding CTOs and the startup scene, consider these five alternatives to adding a full-time executive partner.
7 min read
The Secret to Accessing Startup Funding? Treat It the Same Way You Do Sales.
VC Funding

By doing this, you'll shorten your path to checks, alleviate stress related to disorganization and sharpen your company's system-building skills.
7 min read
Coaching: The Best-Kept Secret to Growing as an Entrepreneur
Business Coaching

A good coach can turn raw talent into refined expertise and refined talent into renowned success. But how do we bridge "the coaching gap"?
6 min read
VCs Are Starving -- Starving! -- for Solid Investments: 5 Ways to Take Advantage
Venture Capitalists

Believe it or not, it's a founder's market right now.
7 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From OSU Coach Urban Meyer
Leadership Skills

Are you ready to up your leadership game? Take a page from this winning coach's playbook.
7 min read
Raising Capital In The MENA Region: The How-To
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

With an emerging group of hungry international talent and the capital to fuel it, MENA deals could soon close the gap with those in the U.S.
6 min read
