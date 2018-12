Guest Writer

Founder, Grom Social

Zach Marks, whom founded Grom Social at age 12, developed an interest in computers and coding at a young age, after getting kicked off Facebook due to his parents' concern about exposure to inappropriate content. This, in addition to his own sister’s experience with bullying, prompted Marks to create his safe social media alternative geared toward children, which now has over 13 million users. Marks will graduate high school this year while taking college-level classes.