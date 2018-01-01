Guest Writer

Head of Communications and P.R., U.S., Trustpilot

Zach Pardes is an integrated marketing and communications pro with a passion for early-stage startups and scale-ups. He's the head of U.S. communications at Trustpilot. Trustpilot is a global online review community with more than 30 million reviews of 160,000 businesses, and has been featured in TechCrunch, Adweek, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, Marketing Dive, and the Huffington Post.