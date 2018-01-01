Zach Pardes

Guest Writer
Head of Communications and P.R., U.S., Trustpilot

Zach Pardes is an integrated marketing and communications pro with a passion for early-stage startups and scale-ups. He's the head of U.S. communications at Trustpilot. Trustpilot is a global online review community with more than 30 million reviews of 160,000 businesses, and has been featured in TechCrunch, Adweek, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, Marketing Dive, and the Huffington Post.

 

More From Zach Pardes

Adieu, JetBlue, I'll Miss You
JetBlue

Adieu, JetBlue, I'll Miss You

Alas, we have to split up: Your brand mistakes have sent this loyal customer -- me -- packing.
7 min read
3 Tips Navy SEALs Offer That Every Entrepreneur Can Use
Entrepreneur Mindset

3 Tips Navy SEALs Offer That Every Entrepreneur Can Use

Adopting some of the same "supermen" tips and mantras SEALS practice will help you tackle the most difficult business challenges.
5 min read
Marketing Growth Hacks for the 'Fake News' Era
Customer Relationship

Marketing Growth Hacks for the 'Fake News' Era

To be trusted, engage with your audience. And let your consumers do the talking.
5 min read
