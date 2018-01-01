Zeynep Ilgaz

Customer Service
Old-School Industries Require New-School Customer Experience
It's critical for companies in old-school industries to ditch the 'we've always done things this way' mindset and begin listening to what consumers want -- nay, expect -- and that's a personalized digital experience.
Gratitude
Where's the Love? Why You Should Work to Ingrain Gratitude Into Your Company Culture
As humans, we have so much to be grateful for -- and in our personal lives, these feelings come quite naturally. So, how do we emulate that gratitude in the workplace?
Customer Service
3 Customer Service Strategies You Should Steal From, Would You Believe, Lyft Drivers
United Airlines' recent press shows the looming shadow one negative customer service can cast over your brand. These customer service concepts can help.
Servant Leadership
How to Retain Employees Through 'Servant' Leadership
No, "servant" leaders aren't slaves to their employers, or even pushovers. They just aren't authoritarians who boss employees around.
Family
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Explaining Your Job to Your Kids
Your children are as curious about what you do all day at work as you are about what they do all day at school.
Real Estate
Should You Rent or Buy Your Startup Headquarters?
Deciding whether to rent or buy your growing startup's headquarters isn't easy. But there are three questions you can ask yourself to make the decision simpler.
Ready for Anything
3 Ways to Turn Employees Into Brand Ambassadors
The pinnacle of employee engagement is a team that sincerely advocates for the brand.
Work-Life Balance
An 11-Year-Old Boy's 5 Tips for Entrepreneurial Parents
Your kids can deal with you being busy but not with being excluded.
Immigrants
What Immigrants Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Hustling to Succeed
Leaving your home and culture for America requires every risk-taking attribute that entrepreneurs cherish.
Employee Retention
The Best Employees Stay With Companies That Help Them to Get Better
Professional development is the key to retaining top employees.
Global Expansion
4 Fundamentals for Evaluating an Overseas Expansion
The world is interconnected as never before but expanding into a foreign market retains its very steep learning curve.
Exploring New Markets
Why Even Startups Need to Find New Markets for Established Products
Companies work so hard to develop a loyal customer base they often overlook how tweaking marketing strategy could develop an entirely new segment.
Retail
Selling Your Product to a Big Chain in 5 Painstaking Steps
There are miles of shelf space in a big-box store. Getting a few feet of it for your product is an ordeal worth enduring.
Millennials
7 Ways to Tap the Skills Your Millennial Team Has in Abundance
Employers have everything to gain from giving their youngest workers what they seek from a job.
Exporting
A World of Opportunity Awaits Small Businesses Interested in Exporting
Patient study and an adventurous spirit are necessary to sell your product overseas.