Entrepreneur, Co-Founder and President of Confirm Biosciences and TestCountry
Originally from Turkey, Zeynep Ilgaz and her husband immigrated to the United States with two suitcases and the drive to dive into entrepreneurship. They co-founded Confirm BioSciences and TestCountry in San Diego. Ilgaz serves as president of both. Confirm BioSciences offers service-oriented drug-testing technologies.

Old-School Industries Require New-School Customer Experience
Customer Service

Old-School Industries Require New-School Customer Experience

It's critical for companies in old-school industries to ditch the 'we've always done things this way' mindset and begin listening to what consumers want -- nay, expect -- and that's a personalized digital experience.
5 min read
Where's the Love? Why You Should Work to Ingrain Gratitude Into Your Company Culture
Gratitude

Where's the Love? Why You Should Work to Ingrain Gratitude Into Your Company Culture

As humans, we have so much to be grateful for -- and in our personal lives, these feelings come quite naturally. So, how do we emulate that gratitude in the workplace?
6 min read
3 Customer Service Strategies You Should Steal From, Would You Believe, Lyft Drivers
Customer Service

3 Customer Service Strategies You Should Steal From, Would You Believe, Lyft Drivers

United Airlines' recent press shows the looming shadow one negative customer service can cast over your brand. These customer service concepts can help.
6 min read
How to Retain Employees Through 'Servant' Leadership
Servant Leadership

How to Retain Employees Through 'Servant' Leadership

No, "servant" leaders aren't slaves to their employers, or even pushovers. They just aren't authoritarians who boss employees around.
6 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Explaining Your Job to Your Kids
Family

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Explaining Your Job to Your Kids

Your children are as curious about what you do all day at work as you are about what they do all day at school.
4 min read
Should You Rent or Buy Your Startup Headquarters?
Real Estate

Should You Rent or Buy Your Startup Headquarters?

Deciding whether to rent or buy your growing startup's headquarters isn't easy. But there are three questions you can ask yourself to make the decision simpler.
4 min read
3 Ways to Turn Employees Into Brand Ambassadors
Ready for Anything

3 Ways to Turn Employees Into Brand Ambassadors

The pinnacle of employee engagement is a team that sincerely advocates for the brand.
4 min read
An 11-Year-Old Boy's 5 Tips for Entrepreneurial Parents
Work-Life Balance

An 11-Year-Old Boy's 5 Tips for Entrepreneurial Parents

Your kids can deal with you being busy but not with being excluded.
5 min read
What Immigrants Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Hustling to Succeed
Immigrants

What Immigrants Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Hustling to Succeed

Leaving your home and culture for America requires every risk-taking attribute that entrepreneurs cherish.
4 min read
The Best Employees Stay With Companies That Help Them to Get Better
Employee Retention

The Best Employees Stay With Companies That Help Them to Get Better

Professional development is the key to retaining top employees.
3 min read
4 Fundamentals for Evaluating an Overseas Expansion
Global Expansion

4 Fundamentals for Evaluating an Overseas Expansion

The world is interconnected as never before but expanding into a foreign market retains its very steep learning curve.
4 min read
Why Even Startups Need to Find New Markets for Established Products
Exploring New Markets

Why Even Startups Need to Find New Markets for Established Products

Companies work so hard to develop a loyal customer base they often overlook how tweaking marketing strategy could develop an entirely new segment.
4 min read
Selling Your Product to a Big Chain in 5 Painstaking Steps
Retail

Selling Your Product to a Big Chain in 5 Painstaking Steps

There are miles of shelf space in a big-box store. Getting a few feet of it for your product is an ordeal worth enduring.
4 min read
7 Ways to Tap the Skills Your Millennial Team Has in Abundance
Millennials

7 Ways to Tap the Skills Your Millennial Team Has in Abundance

Employers have everything to gain from giving their youngest workers what they seek from a job.
4 min read
A World of Opportunity Awaits Small Businesses Interested in Exporting
Exporting

A World of Opportunity Awaits Small Businesses Interested in Exporting

Patient study and an adventurous spirit are necessary to sell your product overseas.
4 min read
