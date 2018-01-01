Ziad Awad

CEO, Awad Capital

Ziad Awad is the CEO of Awad Capital, an independent Dubai-based, DFSA-regulated financial services firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate finance and capital markets advisory. Ziad has 24 years of investment banking experience, and has advised on around US$100 billion of M&A and half a trillion of capital markets transactions,. Prior to founding Awad Capital in 2013, Awad held a number of senior positions with Bank of America and Merrill Lynch in Dubai, and with Goldman Sachs in Dubai, London and Paris. His career spans M&A, with specializations in technology, education, healthcare, logistics, industrials, energy and power, as well as the debt capital markets and trading businesses. Follow him on Twitter @awad_ziad.

 

 

 

The Five Industry Sectors Keeping The GCC On The Global Map
While the GCC is a small economy, some players in its leading sectors of healthcare, retail, transport and logistics, energy and power and real estate stand proudly on the global scene.
Making Sense Of Corporate Venture Capital
Corporates and family businesses have a lot to gain by entering the VC landscape.
How Much Is Too Much? Money Is Definitely Flowing Into Dubai's Consumer Sector
Why are consumer related investment sectors so popular across the Middle East?
Seven Reasons Sovereigns Can And Should Issue Debt (Or Sukuk)
Ziad Awad, CEO of Awad Capital, a Dubai-based, DFSA-regulated financial institution, evaluates the GCC and why sovereigns should issue debt, or sukuk.
