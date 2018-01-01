Ziad Matta

Co-founder and co-CEO, Boutique 1 Group
Ziad Matta is the co-founder and co-CEO of Boutique 1 Group, a leading luxury fashion retailer which offers curated fashion with a distinctive
point of view within a multi-brand environment including a global online boutique at www.boutique.com. The Boutique 1 store network currently
includes stores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, and a newly launched European flagship in London.

Crossing Shores: A Middle East-Born Brand Makes Its Way To London
Expansion

The idea of taking Boutique 1 outside the region has developed slowly over a long period: co-founder and co-CEO Ziad Matta shares the factors that led to the luxury retail brand's expansion.
