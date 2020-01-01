Zina Ajlouny is a Palestinian American entrepreneur. She was part of the founding team of Bonfaire -an e-commerce platform that was acquired by Moda Operandi- in San Francisco. She currently resides in Dubai, where she worked first as a management consultant for Boston Consulting Group, then spent three years as part of the strategy and public policy team at Careem, and is now working on a stealth startup. Zina holds a BA from the University of Michigan and an MBA from INSEAD. Her mission is to empower the next generation of female leaders and to share positivity along the way. You can follow her journey on Instagram @thepositivez.