Developing a fan base and keeping fans engaged can be a vital part of a small business's social media campaign.

Tapping into the massive audience on Facebook is a huge opportunity for any company--which is why thousands of businesses have created fan pages.

Unfortunately, not all of them appear to know what to do with them.

Developing a Facebook fan base and keeping those fans engaged can be a vital part of a small business' social media campaign; here are some concepts that can help you do just that.