'We Really Changed the Brand': Abercrombie & Fitch's Stock (and Reputation) Is Surging The retailer's surprising Q1 profit has the stock surging over 30%.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Abercrombie & Fitch beat analyst predictions and reported surprising earnings for Q1 2023.

Abercrombie & Fitch reported strong earnings for the first quarter of 2023, and stock for the retailer surged by 31% at market close on Wednesday after the report.

For Q1, Abercrombie reported same-store sales growth of 3% — markedly beating analyst predictions of a 1% decline. The retailer also recorded net sales of $836 million, up 3% compared to last year.

Over the past decade, Abercrombie has worked to rebuild its brand. In the mid-2010s, the company garnered a reputation for alienating consumers — from controversial marketing that sexualized young adults to refusing to make XL or XXL sizes until 2013. There were also a slew of lawsuits from 2004 to 2015, alleging discrimination in the workplace. As the familiar AF logo began to turn off consumers, the store's perfume air and dark lighting took on a new connotation.

Related: Abercrombie's Polarizing CEO Abruptly Retires

After five years of consecutive revenue decline, the company brought in Fran Horowitz as the new CEO (Horowitz was previously the company's president and chief merchandising officer) and committed to a rebrand of broader inclusion and a movement towards more casual, modern styles geared towards millennials.

"We really changed the brand from what people used to reference as a T-shirt and jeans brand to a lifestyle brand," Horowitz told Yahoo Finance. "The consumer is coming to us for so many more categories today, which is really what's driving the momentum in our business."

Abercrombie's earnings come at a tough time for the retailer's competitors. Gap reported a 6% decline in net sales at the end of 2022, Nordstrom had a 4.1% decline, and Macy's presented a 4.6% drop.

Related: 'This Is a Further Sign the Brand Has Successfully Ditched the Baggage of its Past': Abercrombie Sees 'Better-Than-Expected' Holiday Sales

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Retail Businesses News and Trends Retail Earnings Reports Abercrombie & Fitch

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'The Last Straw': Customers Furious as Netflix Begins Charging Accounts for Password Sharing

The announcement is long-anticipated — Netflix has been threatening a crackdown since last year.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Iconic': Woman Defies Wedding Food Budget by Ordering Chili's for Guests

TikToker Madison Mulkey is going viral for her savvy spending decision.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

Is FaZe Rug the Willy Wonka of Gen Z?

YouTuber Brian Awadis, better known as "FaZe Rug," expands his massive brand from esports to candy.

By Leo Zevin
Business News

'Please Feel Free To Correct Me': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk Over 'Free Speech' On Twitter

Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

AI Isn't Evil — But Entrepreneurs Need to Keep Ethics in Mind As They Implement It

Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool that can be used for good or evil. It is important for small business owners to be aware of the potential risks and benefits of AI, and to use it responsibly.

By Nicholas Leighton
Living

Keep Your Knives Sharp with This At-Home Sharpener, Now More Than $130 Off

Bring convenience to your kitchen with this knife sharpener at a great price.

By Entrepreneur Store