Apple and Tesla Stocks Get Hit, China Lands on the Dark Side of the Moon, and Time to Ditch Your Smartphone? (60-Second Video) Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
- Apple and Tesla stocks each took a 7% tumble yesterday, as Tim Cook reduced Apple's quarterly forecast to only $84 billion -- well shy of the $89 to $94 billion range that was previously projected -- and Elon Musk's electric carmaker delivered 90,700 vehicles in the fourth quarter, about 2,000 short of Wall Street's estimates.
- The Chang'e-4 spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon this morning, making China the first nation to land on that side of the lunar surface, a major step in its ambitions to compete with the U.S. and Russia in space exploration.
- Ready to ditch that smartphone? Resorts around the worlds have started offering perks, like snorkeling tours and s'mores, to guests who are willing to give up their precious phones for a few hours. Are they nuts?
