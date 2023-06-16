'Money Has Nothing to Do With Being Happier': Barbara Corcoran Opens Up About the Struggles That Come With Being Wealthy The real estate maven spoke to CNBC about the common misconceptions people have when they get wealthy.

Barbara Corcoran is revered as a real estate titan and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," having amassed a fortune throughout her endeavors.

But in a recent interview with CNBC Make It, Corcoran spilled the tea on why having money doesn't equal happiness and how having money can lead to more problems.

Corcoran told viewers that she is "no happier today" with her millions than she was before her career took off, and she's still insecure about the same things now that she was worried about when she was "dirt poor."

"The problem with being rich is you can get richer, so you start looking toward the next thing that money is gonna buy," she explained.

She also talked about issues that arise when money enters the picture and how people will start to expect things from you and come to you with money problems, assuming you can pay.

"Money complicates relationships, relationships with your friends, family … so when you don't have a lot of money, things run smoother," she explained. "But I still am happy to have a lot of money. Ironically, I don't know why that is."

Corcoran is not one to shy away from advising her fans on social media.

Earlier this year, she told Instagram viewers how she made $1 million in one day by selling 88 apartments (that were getting no bites on the market) for one flat price, no matter the size or location.

"I learned in business that everybody wants what everybody wants, but nobody wants what nobody wants."

Corcoran has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

