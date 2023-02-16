Barbara Corcoran Reveals How She Made $1 Million In Just One Day: 'Nobody Wants What Nobody Wants'

In a video that's been liked over 11,300 times, Corcoran paints a picture of New York in the early 90s in the midst of a recession.

By Emily Rella

Barbara Corcoran is a self-made multi-millionaire and "Shark Tank" star who has long been open about mentoring the entrepreneurs she invests in and offering advice about how to make it in the business world.

But now the real estate mogul is sharing a huge score — how she managed to make $1 million in just one day.

In a video that's been liked over 11,300 times, Corcoran paints a picture of New York in the early 90s amid a recession, when she had 88 apartments on the market that were not selling — the "drags" of apartments, she said.

Related: 'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran Says She Built Her Business 'Almost Like a Man'

She then priced all the apartments at the same, regardless of location or size, and announced a "secret sale" of all the units on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"The day of the sale, I had 150 people waiting in line for those 88 apartments," Corcoran said. "That created a buying frenzy, and I plopped $1 million in commissions right in my pocket … I learned in business that everybody wants what everybody wants, but nobody wants what nobody wants."

RELATED: This Unique NYC Penthouse Was Once Owned By Barbara Corcoran

The businesswoman recently shared a tour of her apartment on TikTok, which is anything but a drag, valued at an estimated $13 million.

"I was working as a messenger 26 years ago. I came, I delivered a package, I saw the view out of her door right there," Corcoran explained to viewers during her video tour while pointing to the main kitchen window. "And I said if you ever sell this ma'am, would you sell it to me? She called me 26 years later."

Corcoran's net worth is an estimated $100 million.
