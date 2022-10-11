The best thing about it is the enormous wraparound porch — and maybe the fact that Barbara Corcoran once lived there.

The Shark Tank star, who's appearing on the show for the 14th straight season, sold her one-bedroom duplex to a Manhattan couple in 1996 — who claim that Corcoran told them it was the "worst real estate deal I ever did."

That's according to Laurin Sydney, former host of Showbiz Today on CNN, and her creative brand strategist husband Mark Simon Burk, who bought the apartment from the mogul.

The apartment is a unique piece of property. It protrudes from the building's roof, and its top floor has windows on all four sides, a rarity in New York City.

"It's a unicorn," Sydney says. "It's really one-of-a-kind."

The property is in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood, and it went on the market for $2.295 million in September.

It's co-listed by Corcoran celebrity realtor Steve Gold, who stars on Million Dollar Listing on Bravo.

Its best feature, says realtor Scott Hernandez — who has been showing the place to clients and says he has seen "strong interest" — is the 1,200-square-foot wraparound terrace.

Relaxing out there is "how I want to spend my afternoon here between showings," Hernandez says.

The duplex's position sticking out of the top of a building has earned it the nickname "The Tower House."

The downstairs area also has big windows as well as a spiral staircase that leads up to a bedroom and cedar sauna.

Sydney and Burk recounted the story of how they bought the apartment from Corcoran, who, they said, lived there during the week for a few years while she worked in the city.

In the 90s, Sydney walked by a store she says had beautiful Italian ceramic work but a poor window display. Being a nosy New Yorker, she walked in to tell the owner that the products were good, but the window was "horrible," she says.

She found out the man had recently left Capri, Italy, and his business was struggling. So she began volunteering at the shop on Saturdays — and later found out another woman was doing the same thing. They were known around the shop as "the angels," she says.

"I never asked for her name, and she never asked for mine," Sydney adds. Then, she saw an advertisement for the apartment in the New York Times and went to see it.

"Everything in that apartment was handmade by the ceramicist," she says. "I said, 'Oh my god. This is the other angel,'" to Burk, her then-fiance.

He put in a bid (he says he can't remember the amount) that was likely lower than other bids, but they added it was from "the other angel."

"I think it's because of the connection" that they got the place, Sydney says.

But after 26 years, Burk and Sydney are selling the apartment to buy another one in warmer climes. And despite the serendipitous connection, they never became friends with the real estate mogul.

Corcoran started building her real estate business in the 1970s and sold it for $66 million in 2001. She now lives in a $13 million penthouse in the same neighborhood.

Corcoran did not respond to a request for comment.

