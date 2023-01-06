Cardi B has never been one to hold back on her opinions, and now she has her sights set on her next enemy — Big Lettuce.

Getty Images

The rapper first took to Twitter this week to complain about the price of groceries, which have gone up due to inflation, supply chain issues, and other factors.

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

She then doubled down in a 30-second video that's been viewed on Twitter over 3.6 million times.

"If I think that shit is crazy, I could only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood is motherf***ing thinking, so yes I'm going to say something," the rapper said bluntly, referencing the $7 head of lettuce again and her hopes that by using her platform, prices could drop. "I do want anyone that's responsible for these f***ing prices to put that shit the f*** down. [If they] see my s*** they might put it down."

Per data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices rose 10.6% from November 2021 to November 2022, and grocery prices rose a whopping 12% in the same time period.

Viewers had mixed reactions to Cardi's rant and previous Tweets, many calling her privileged and out of touch with the general public but others commending her on calling attention to the issue.

"Budgeting is key," one user pointed out. "Regardless of your tax bracket!"

"I'm with you Cardi. I was just saying this," another said. "How are these people paying for food? I can but how are single Moms and hard-working families?"

Cardi, whose net worth is an estimated $80 million, has been vocal throughout her career about her humble beginnings growing up in the Bronx.

In October, she donated $100,000 to her old middle school to help fund the performing arts program.

"Make sure you remember, where do you want to be in a couple of years from now," she told students at the time. "Make sure you think long-term. It's never too late for you guys."