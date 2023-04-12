Of the hiring managers surveyed, 91% said it would be "important" for entry-level candidates to have ChatGPT experience by 2024.

Earlier this month, ResumeBuilder.com asked 1,000 hiring managers about the importance of AI chat in the workplace, specifically ChatGPT.

To take part in the survey, the hiring managers had to, at the very least, know what ChatGPT was — and only 87% of those asked knew the answer. The remaining managers were asked if ChatGPT experience was important for entry-level positions and if they thought college students should invest in learning the technology.

94% recommended that college students take coursework on ChatGPT.

91% said "by next year" it will be important for entry-level candidates to have ChatGPT experience.

Most of the hiring managers surveyed said it would be "beneficial" for a candidate to have ChatGPT experience, and 91% said their company is offering some sort of AI chatbot training.

"For entry-level positions, we strongly prefer candidates who have experience working with ChatGPT and other AI technologies," said Alex Mastin, CEO and founder of Home Grounds, an online coffee site, per ResumeBuilder.com.

In some fields, like real estate, for example, 86% of hiring managers said having ChatGPT experience can be better than having a college degree.

"ChatGPT experience can provide a more practical and hands-on understanding of the real estate industry, which can be more valuable than a college degree in certain circumstances," Eric Lee, co-founder of real estate site REIInsiders.com, told ResumeBuilder. "Ultimately, the combination of ChatGPT experience and a college degree can make a candidate more well-rounded and increase their chances of success."

Although the technology is becoming more mainstream, some CEOs are hesitant to watch it advance. Elon Musk and other tech leaders recently signed an open letter urging a six-month pause on developing systems more advanced than GPT-4, Reuters reported.