Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

ChatGPT's Owner Asks For Proof That 'New York Times' Articles Are Original. Here's the Media Company's Response. The "Times" called OpenAI's request "harassment and retaliation."

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • In December, the "New York Times" became the first major U.S. media company to sue OpenAI for copyright infringement.
  • Earlier this week, OpenAI requested documents such as reporters' notes, interview memos and records of files showing that the "NYT" articles in question are, in fact, original.
  • The "NYT" said such a request is unprecedented and "serves no purpose other than harassment and retaliation."

The New York Times sued OpenAI in December for copyright infringement, alleging that the AI giant used millions of its articles to train ChatGPT. Now OpenAI is asking for proof that NYT articles are actually original — and the NYT is calling the request "irrelevant, improper, and harassing."

OpenAI lawyers filed the request in New York district court on Monday. The ChatGPT-maker asked that the Times bring forth documents proving which portions of the millions of articles in question in the case "are original to the Times and what are not."

OpenAI specifically asked for interview memos, reporters' notes, records of files and other materials cited in NYT articles. It stated that it was not looking for the identities of the paper's sources.

The New York Times headquarters. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The Times has uncovered issues directly related to OpenAI with the help of sources, like an April investigation that revealed that OpenAI may have trained AI models on YouTube video transcriptions.

Related: OpenAI May Have Used YouTube Videos for AI Training

The NYT submitted a filing on Wednesday asserting that OpenAI's request "serves no purpose other than harassment and retaliation for The Times's decision to file this lawsuit."

The request for all notes, memos and cited materials was unprecedented and overly broad, according to the Times.

"OpenAI is not entitled to unbounded discovery into nearly 100 years of underlying reporters' files, on the off chance that such a frolic might conceivably raise a doubt about the validity of The Times's registered copyrights," the filing read.

Related: Authors Sue OpenAI for Alleged ChatGPT Copyright Infringement

Even if OpenAI isn't asking for the identities of confidential sources, the Times questioned how it could separate information the sources gave from the sources themselves.

The Times claims to be the first major U.S. media company to sue OpenAI over copyright infringement, which means that this case could set a precedent for future ones.

ChatGPT has an estimated 180 million monthly active users worldwide.

Related: ChatGPT's Former Chief Scientist Starts New AI Company: SSI
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Why a 7-Week Break From Work Took My Business and Team to Record Growth

My seven-week sabbatical launched my business to new heights — here's why.

By Aaron Marcum
Science & Technology

Here's Why Andrew Zimmern Says It Is Important to Ask Where the Food on Your Plate Came From

The Emmy Award-winning host and producer of shows like "Bizarre Foods" discusses his new docu-series, "Hope in the Water," which spotlights the people who are feeding the world while working to protect our oceans.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Amazon Just Invested in the $2.65 Billion Merger of 2 Luxury Retail Giants — But There's a Huge Potential Challenge Ahead

Department stores are on the decline, but the acquisition could restore some control.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 is $45 — Last Chance

Save on great versions of your favorite Microsoft Office programs like Excel and Word.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia? Former Morgan Stanley Strategist Says 'Buy High, Sell Higher.'

Nvidia is responsible for one-third of S&P 500 gains this year.

By Sherin Shibu