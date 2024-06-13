Get All Access for $5/mo

Apple Reportedly Isn't Paying OpenAI to Use ChatGPT in iPhones The next big iPhone update brings ChatGPT directly to Apple devices.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Apple reportedly isn't paying OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to the iPhone.
  • A report from late Wednesday reveals the financial implications of the Apple-OpenAI partnership, which has Apple incorporating ChatGPT into Siri.
  • According to Bloomberg's sources, Apple is paying OpenAI in exposure to more devices and users, not cash. iPhone users get access to ChatGPT for free.

Apple revealed a new partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI at its WWDC event earlier this week that brings ChatGPT to iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Now, new details have emerged about the deal's financial aspects — and it appears Apple isn't paying OpenAI to use its technology.

Apple announced that new, free AI capabilities were on their way with iOS 18. One standout feature is that Siri can send questions it can't answer straight to ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that responds to queries in written text.

Citing insiders on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports that OpenAI won't get paid directly by providing ChatGPT to Apple users.

OpenAI will instead have the benefit of Apple's expansive customer base using its technology; some could convert to paying customers. Apple has over two billion active devices and reportedly considers visibility on them to be of equal or greater value than any payment.

Still, there is a cost to running AI. OpenAI has to pay Microsoft to use its cloud computing system to run ChatGPT. The more ChatGPT users, the higher the bill.

ChatGPT currently draws an estimated 180 million monthly users.


OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left, and Apple senior vice president of services Eddy Cue, right, during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple indicated at WWDC that it does not have an exclusive partnership with OpenAI; Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said at the event that other AI models would be coming to Apple devices in the future.

Related: Apple Talking to Google About Putting Gemini AI in iPhones

Though OpenAI may get more exposure from the deal, adding ChatGPT to Apple products could boost sales of the iPhone, Apple's biggest revenue generator.

Apple's AI software update is free, but it will only be available on two iPhone models out so far: the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Apple's expected new iPhone this fall could prompt its existing customers who use older models to upgrade.

Related: Apple's AI Has a Catch — And It Could Help Boost Sales
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

I Left the Corporate World to Start a Chicken Coop Business — Here Are 3 Valuable Lessons I Learned Along the Way

Board meetings were traded for barnyards as a thriving new venture hatched.

By Chris Bowman
Business News

'Passing By Wide Margins': Elon Musk Celebrates His 'Guaranteed Win' of the Highest Pay Package in U.S. Corporate History

Musk's Tesla pay package is almost 140 times higher than the annual pay of other high-performing CEOs.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Joey Chestnut Is Going From Nathan's to Netflix for a Competition 15 Years in the Making

Chestnut was banned from this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest due to a "rival" contract. Now, he'll compete in a Netflix special instead.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

Are Your Business's Local Listings Accurate and Up-to-Date? Here Are the Consequences You Could Face If Not.

Why accurate local listings are crucial for business success — and how to avoid the pitfalls of outdated information.

By Alex Quin
Money & Finance

Day Traders Often Ignore This One Topic At Their Peril

Boring things — like taxes — can sometimes be highly profitable.

By Ross Cameron
Growing a Business

He Immigrated to the U.S. and Got a Job at McDonald's — Then His Aversion to Being 'Too Comfortable' Led to a Fast-Growing Company That's Hard to Miss

Voyo Popovic launched his moving and storage company in 2018 — and he's been innovating in the industry ever since.

By Amanda Breen