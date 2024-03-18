Apple Is Reportedly in Negotiations to Build Google's Gemini AI Into iPhone Features At one point, Apple may have been considering OpenAI's technology instead.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Apple is reportedly in negotiations with Google to license Google's Gemini AI for iPhones.
  • Apple has been moving to incorporate AI into its products.
  • The company recently acquired a Canada-based AI startup, DarwinAI.
entrepreneur daily

Two of the biggest tech companies in the world may be poised to change how users access AI.

Apple is reportedly talking to Google about building Google's Gemini artificial intelligence technology directly into iPhones, Bloomberg reports.

The two companies are actively negotiating how Apple can license Google's newest AI to bring new features to the iPhone, the report says.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (L) and Apple CEO Tim Cook (R). Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

An Apple-Google AI agreement could bring Gemini to millions of iPhone users, but could also draw antitrust scrutiny. The U.S. Department of Justice wrapped up a case against Google in November on antitrust charges over its default search engine status on iPhones. Closing arguments for the case are set for early May.

Google paused access to its Gemini AI image generator last month after users complained it showed the wrong historical contexts. Google responded to the controversy by saying that it was "working to improve" the AI outputs immediately.

Related: Sergey Brin Says Google 'Definitely Messed Up' After Its Gemini Chatbot Caused a Firestorm. He Has a Lot Riding on Its Success — or Failure.

Apple has been moving to incorporate AI into its products, with a Thursday report from Bloomberg highlighting Apple's recent acquisition of Canada-based AI startup DarwinAI. The startup focuses on making AI smaller and faster — which could help Apple's efforts to incorporate AI into its devices.

At one point, Apple may have also talked to OpenAI and considered using its technology, per Bloomberg.

Apple is expected to add on-device generative AI features to its iOS 18 update and announce new AI features as early as its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Related: Google Paid Apple Billions for Access to iPhone Users. Now the Partnership's Under Scrutiny in a U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Her 'Crude Prototype' and $50 Craigslist Purchase Launched a Side Hustle That Hit $1 Million in Sales — Now the Business Generates Up to $20 Million a Year

Elle Rowley experienced a "surge of creative inspiration" after she had her first baby in 2009 — and it wasn't long before she landed on a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

A Side Hustle Consultant Shares the Most Lucrative Gigs Right Now

Plus, he answers the side hustle questions he gets most often from clients.

By Rachel Davies
Franchise

What to Look For — And Watch Out For — When Selecting Partners to Fuel Your Brand's Success

Working with the right franchisees can make a business; bad choices can sink it. When interviewing possible new franchisees, look for traits including positivity, ambition, a willingness to collaborate and openness to accepting feedback.

By Dan Rowe
Marketing

3 Ways Founders Can Connect With Their Customers to Drive Sales

These strategies go beyond traditional sales techniques to foster deep, meaningful relationships that drive sales and help grow your online business through lasting loyalty and engagement.

By Thomas Strider
Living

How This NFL Running Back Trains His Mindset for Resilience On and Off the Field

On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," Austin Ekeler breaks down his game plan for success in football and beyond.

By Jeff Fenster
Franchise

She Cashed in $100K of Her Retirement Savings to Start a Business. Here's What Happened.

Keri Gardner got laid off in her early 50s, she thought, "Why not roll the dice?"

By Kim Kavin