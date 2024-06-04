ChatGPT faced mass outages early Tuesday morning that left many users unable to use the tool.

Users took to X to complain about the unavailability of the tool, joking that they would now have to use their "own brains" to get anything productive done during the day.

The bug was originally identified around 12:21 a.m. PDT, according to OpenAI's service status website.

The issue was marked as "resolved" around 4:45 a.m. PDT but as of 7:33 a.m., the company said that the service was still unavailable for some users and OpenAI was investigating.

Around 11:15 a.m. EST, Entrepreneur attempted to use ChatGPT, but received an error message saying that the tool was experiencing "exceptionally high demand" and was encouraged to "try again later."

Though it's unclear how many users were affected by Tuesday's outages, it's estimated that the AI tool has an average of over 180 million users monthly.

OpenAI, ChatGPT's parent company, has been involved in numerous controversies since co-founder Sam Altman was fired in November 2023 before being rehired one week later.

Former OpenAI board member Helen Toner said during a TED AI Show last month that Altman's dismissal was partly because he was "withholding information" and "misrepresenting things that were happening at the company."

Most recently, actress Scarlett Johansson lawyered up against Altman and OpenAI after alleging the company used her voice and likeness for its latest bot without her permission, calling the voice "eerily similar" to her own which left her "shocked, angered and in disbelief."

This is a developing story.