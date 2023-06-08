Hedge Fund Pays NYC Interns $20,000 a Month on Average, Sent to Lavish Palm Beach Kickoff Citadel is known for its over-the-top parties and company retreats.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Ken Griffin, chief executive officer and founder of Citadel Advisors LLC, speaks at the Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach, Florida.

For most interns trying to make it in New York, the opportunity to network with top executives doesn't exactly come with the gig.

But for interns at investment management company Citadel, the perks — like a $5,000 weekly salary and rent fully paid — can rival most full-time jobs.

Citadel's 290 summer interns began their 11-week-long stint with a kick-off at the lavish Palm Beach Four Seasons, where they'll attend information sessions and compete in a "Shark Tank" style "leadership challenge" that will force them to come up with potential solutions to issues that could arise within the company, according to a report by Insider.

"We focus on the interns' personal development and have world-class training and development sessions that help them think about things like how to act as a leader — even as an intern," Citadel's Head of Campus Recruiting, Matt Mitro, told the outlet.

The outlet noted that interns would "get the chance to wind down and participate in activities like Spikeball, karaoke, trivia, and cooking classes" while on retreat in Palm Beach.

The New York Post reported that Citadel interns are given free corporate housing where they are interning, including expensive cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, or Miami.

According to Levels.FYI, a salary tracker, Citadel interns located in New York City for the summer are earning up to an average of $120 per hour ($20,800 a month, $5,200 per week) in addition to free housing, free food while working, and a $10,000 bonus should interns decide to sign on full time at the end of the summer.

For comparison, RentHop reported that the average rent for a studio apartment in New York City for June 2023 was $3,300 per month — nearly $2,000 less than Citadel interns are making per week — not like they care, since their rent is comped for the 11-week internship program.

Citadel, which is run by CEO Ken Griffin, is known for its over-the-top company culture with opulent retreats and parties.

Last December, Griffin shut down Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and paid for 10,000 of his employees to celebrate the holidays there for three days. The trip was completely comped for all and included a private Coldplay concert.

Citadel saw a massive $16 billion gain by the end of 2022, the largest ever by any hedge fund in the U.S.

Griffin's net worth is an estimated $36.9 billion according to Bloomberg.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends Citadel

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Pete Davidson Says He's 'Figuring It Out' After Buying a $280,000 Boat While 'Very Stoned'

The former "Saturday Night Live" star purchased a used Staten Island Ferry with Colin Jost in January 2022.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Uber Eats Deliveries Are Flooding a Los Angeles Neighborhood — Except No One Knows Who Placed the Orders

Residents of L.A.'s Highland Park neighborhood are once again the target of dozens of unsolicited Uber Eats orders. The "annoying and somewhat disturbing" mystery is gripping the city.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

After Being Told They Could Work From Home Forever, Employees Made Major Life Changes. Then, a New CEO Ordered Them Back to the Office.

Farmers Group CEO Raul Vargas is facing backlash for the change, but he says being in the office brings more "collaboration" and "innovation."

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Uber Launches 'Carshare' Service in North America Amid Expanded 'Go Green' Initiatives

The company first launched its car-sharing service in Australia last year.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

6 Unconventional Growth Tactics to Generate Immediate Ecommerce Revenue

When you're short on making payroll, these tactics can help put immediate cash in your pocket.

By Mustafa Saeed
Science & Technology

Is the Future of Work a Utopia or a Dystopia? Here's What You Should Know.

Let's discuss the trends in managing distributed teams and what the future of work may look like.

By Cory Hymel