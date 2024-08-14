Get All Access for $5/mo

This Is How to Separate Fact From AI Fiction During Election Season, According to an Adobe Executive The problem of misleading AI pictures and videos could be solved with another technology: content credentials.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Parsons, Senior Director of the Content Authenticity Initiative at Adobe, says content credentials could help promote trust in digital media, especially during an election season.
  • Content credentials add information about how an image, video, or other piece of content was created so that viewers can tell if it was AI-generated.
  • In May, TikTok started labeling AI-generated content with content credentials.

AI has made it hard to tell what's real and what's not, especially in photos and videos. This has led to deepfakes, misleading AI robocalls, accusations of fake AI crowds, and misinformation, which is only ramping up ahead of the November presidential election.

However, Andy Parsons, senior director of the Content Authenticity Initiative at Adobe, says the problem could be solved with another technology: content credentials.

These "nutrition labels" of information are embedded into the metadata of digital content and act as an invisible watermark to show if something was made with AI. They answer questions about how a piece of content was made and if it was created or edited with AI.

Creators can add content credentials to anything they make in programs like Photoshop and Microsoft Designer.

"This level of transparency can help dispel doubt, particularly during breaking news and election cycles," Parsons told Entrepreneur.

How Big Tech Is Using Credentials

OpenAI is already using the credentials in images created by the DALL·E 3 AI image generator as part of its approach to the 2024 elections. Google is exploring credentials to determine where content came from across its products, including YouTube. And in October, Leica released the world's first camera that automatically adds content credentials to pictures taken with it.

Meanwhile, in May, TikTok became the first social media platform to use content credentials to detect and automatically label content "AI-generated" where appropriate.

Parsons says that the "widespread adoption" of credentials by social media platforms would "establish a chain of trust."

"This will empower consumers to verify details themselves and allow the good actors to be trusted," he said.

Adobe is a steering committee member of the Content Authenticity Initiative, along with Google, Microsoft, Sony, Intel, and over 2,000 other companies.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

