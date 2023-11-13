The luxury brand is targeting a market that's expected to grow beyond $20 billion by 2031.

Dior, the luxury fashion, fragrance and accessories brand well-known for its designer products, is targeting an unexpected demographic now.

The brand recently unveiled its new skincare line, Baby Dior, which offers a complete skincare experience — for infants. The launch is a "reimagination" of its original perfume line for little ones, which debuted in 1970, per a press release obtained by People.

The Baby Dior collection boasts four products, according to the outlet.

"Bonne Étoile" is a $230 scented water featuring notes of pear, wild rose and white musk; "Le Lait Très Tendre" is a $115 pear-scented face and body moisturizer; "La Mousse Très Fondante" is a $95 foam for cleaning the face, body and hair; and "L'eau Très Fraîche" is a $95 cleaning water "composed of 98% natural-origin ingredients and infused with mallow flower extract."

Parents worldwide are increasingly interested in giving their children a taste of luxury: The baby skincare market is expected to gain a valuation of $20.3 billion by 2031, according to a report by Transparency Market Research.

Speaking about the inspiration behind reviving the Baby Dior line, Dior's perfume creation director, Francis Kurkdjian, revealed his admiration for the original baby care products. "Christian Dior evoked his childhood many times as a very happy and joyful period of his life," he told Women's Wear Daily. "The scent and the baby care line were discontinued, and I was eager to bring it back to life as a tribute."

After collaborating with Baby Dior's artistic director, Cordelia de Castellane, Kurkdjian realized they both shared a vision of revitalizing the collection — and the new Baby Dior line was born.

The Baby Dior products are currently available for purchase online and at select Baby Dior and Parfums Christian Dior boutiques.