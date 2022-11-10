Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
A Domino's Worker Is Going Viral After Giving a Sweet Surprise to a Customer When No One Showed Up to Her Birthday Party

An Australia-based mom called the shop to cancel an order that had been planned for a birthday party, but one worker decided to go above and beyond.

Not having anyone show up for your birthday party is a harrowing experience — but it can be made better by a little cake.

That was the philosophy of one Domino's worker who's going viral for stepping up to help a child facing loneliness on her special day, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

In October, a girl's mom had called the Queensland, Australia restaurant about an order previously placed for a large group of people that would not be needed.

"When she arrived at the store to collect the one pizza, shift supervisor Miles surprised her with a custom chocolate dessert pizza topped with churros & brownies!" the company's Australia page wrote in a Facebook post about the event.

"Thank you Miles for going the extra 'mile' to help turn this customer's day around," the company added.

Domino's has about 700 stores in Australia per a press release from March 2020, when it also announced it was opening its 17,000th store globally in the country. The company has over 5,000 stores in the U.S.

Last month, the company's earnings came in better than anticipated, with same-store sales up 2%.

