Egg Prices For Wholesale Have Dropped 52% — Here's What That Could Mean For Your Grocery Bill

Customers could start to see cheaper eggs in a month or so.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Pallava Bagla / Contributor I Getty Images
Eggs.

Key Takeaways

  • The price for wholesale eggs dropped to $2.61 a dozen on Monday.
  • A senior data analyst at Urner Barry, Angel Rubio, said prices have "collapsed."
  • It might take a month for wholesale price changes to affect consumers. 

The price for wholesale eggs has dropped dramatically, per CNBC.

According to Urner Barry, a market research firm focused on things like meat, eggs, and seafood, the price for wholesale eggs dropped to $2.61 a dozen on Monday.

Compare that to the price of a dozen eggs wholesale on Dec. 19: $5.43. As the outlet noted, that's a drop of 52%.

A senior data analyst at Urner Barry, Angel Rubio, said prices have "collapsed."

"That's a big, big adjustment downward," Rubio said.

This means people might see some relief from the sky-high egg prices of the last several months, which were driven by several factors including an outbreak of avian bird flu, which killed over 58 million birds in 47 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last December, prices for eggs in Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada went up 64%. This led to things like waiting lists at small-scale farms selling fresh eggs.

The drop in prices, however, might not immediately correspond to lower prices at the grocery store, CNBC noted.

Rubio told the outlet that wholesale prices are more sensitive than retail ones. If the wholesale price moves 10%, then the retail price would move a corresponding 2% on average, he added. He also said it takes about a month for wholesale price changes to affect consumers.

Related: 'Are the Chickens On Strike?': Consumers Furious As Egg Prices Skyrocket Over 64% In One Month In Some U.S. States

Brian Moscogiuri, a global trade strategist at Eggs Unlimited, told the outlet that lower demand post-holiday season, and a few weeks without new avian flu outbreaks, have given egg producers and sellers a break.

However, he added, because avian flu has been found among non-chickens, it's still "a major risk heading into the spring migration," Moscogiuri told the outlet.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Eggs

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Ultra-Luxury' Real Estate Influencer Busted for Stealing $381,000 in COVID Relief Funds — To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle

Daniela Rendon, 31, allegedly used fraudulently obtained money to lease a 2021 Bentley, rent a luxury apartment, and pay for cosmetic surgery.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

Entrepreneurs: Stop Wearing All the Hats and Do This Instead

By following these three strategies, you'll go much further and faster.

By Clate Mask

Money & Finance

This Strategy Could Be the Solution to Future-Proofing Beloved Sports Teams

Accelerate growth in the future by using revenue generated today, both on and off the field.

By Matthew Baxter

Science & Technology

This Discounted Color Scanner Could Help You Maintain a Professional Look

Maintain the professional appearance of your business with the Nix Color Sensor.

By Entrepreneur Store

Growing a Business

Expecting the Unexpected in Small Business Expansion

First, build—then, expand. Most small business owners dream that their business will become successful enough for them to open another location; that dream came true for Candle Pour owners Misty and Dennis Akers.

By Emily Washcovick

Money & Finance

What Is a Trust Fund and How Do They Work?

Interested in setting up a trust fund? Read on for more on what a trust fund is, how they work, how to set one up and more.

By Entrepreneur Staff