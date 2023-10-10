This Is the Heaviest Pumpkin in the World — And Its Grower Won $30,000 for Setting the World Record Travis Gienger of Minnesota has been growing pumpkins for nearly 30 years.

By Madeline Garfinkle

A Minnesota horticulture instructor made headlines on Monday after setting a world record for growing the heaviest pumpkin, the AP reported.

Travis Gienger, 43, from Anoka, Minnesota, claimed victory at the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, with a colossal gourd, which he named "Michael Jordan," tipping the scales at 2,749 pounds.

Gienger has been growing pumpkins for nearly three decades and set his first U.S. record for growing a mammoth gourd last year. Still, he expressed delightful surprise at his winning this year.

"I was not expecting that," he told the AP. "It was quite the feeling."

Travis Gienger's giant pumpkin being lifted at the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on October 9, 2023. Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG | Getty Images.

Gienger, a landscape and horticulture instructor at Anoka Technical College, tends to his pumpkin patch in his backyard in Minnesota. However, this year, he decided to provide his plants with extra care, including frequent watering (up to 12 times a day) and more generous feeding and fertilization than in years past, he told the outlet.

Gienger's hard work paid off — he took home a $30,000 prize for growing the largest (by weight) pumpkin and setting a world record. The colossal pumpkin will remain on exhibit through next weekend in Half Moon Bay, alongside the three runners-up.

In second place, Ron Root and Nick Kennedy of Citrus Heights, CA came in with a 2,497-pound pumpkin, securing a $3,000 prize, according to the festival's website. Third place was claimed by Leonardo Urena of Napa, CA, whose 1,893-pound pumpkin earned him $2,500, and fourth was Ruben Frias of American Canyon, CA, with a 1,863-pound pumpkin and $2,000 prize.

Travis Gienger poses with his winning 2,749-pound pumpkin. Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG | Getty Images.

Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Popular Pizza Chain Is Giving Away Free 'Emergency Pizzas' to Anyone Having a Not-So-Great Day

Accidentally burn your dinner? Rough day at work? A new promotion from Domino's Pizza might help.

By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

Get a Python Education for Just $24 for a Limited Time

Knowing how to code can advance your career or help your business run more efficiently.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

I Turned My Passion Into a Nonprofit Side Hustle — Here Are 3 Insights I've Learned in the Process.

I'm a leader at a multi-billion-dollar corporation, and I started a nonprofit with a fellow grad and our spouses in the second half of my career. Here's why seasoned leaders like myself are turning to the startup landscape to have a social impact.

By Jan Swartz
Business News

Your Gen Z Coworkers Are Laughing When You Use the Phrase 'Out of Pocket.' Here's Why — Plus 5 Other Common Communication Fails.

Your simple attempt to say you have a dentist appointment in the afternoon could be leaving your younger colleagues in stitches.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

These Co-Founders Who Bet Big on Foodies Raised $133 Million to Fund Their Innovative Idea — and It's Helping Restaurants Nationwide

Vanessa and Joe Ariel dreamed up a food marketplace capable of bringing regional cuisines to doorsteps nationwide — then made it into a reality.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Rental Prices Plunge in the Bay Area and Sun Belt — See Where Prices Are Falling Across the U.S.

One-bedroom apartments in one California city experienced a substantial 7.2% drop in rent prices compared to the previous year.

By Madeline Garfinkle