Goldman Sachs Senior Analyst Vanishes After Concert in Brooklyn John Castic, 27, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

By Emily Rella

The search continues for a 27-year-old Goldman Sachs senior analyst who vanished after a concert in New York City's Brooklyn borough early Saturday morning.

John Castic was last seen around 2:35 a.m. after attending the Zeds Dead concert at the Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg on July 29. He was wearing a navy and white floral button-down with khaki pants at the time of his disappearance, according to a missing persons report issued by authorities and multiple outlets.

Castic's friend Sarah Kostecka posted about the disappearance on Facebook: "I have his last seen location at 251 CST (351 EST) on early Saturday morning. I've heard rumors from people about being asked to hop in a taxi/ cab from some creepy people near the Mirage - reminder to stay safe and check in on your friends."

Kostecka said she is supposed to walk down the aisle with Castic next week at her brother's wedding.

"We just wanna find John," she penned emotionally.

One of Castic's friends on social media alleges that the 27-year-old told friends he was going to call an Uber back to his apartment but never made it back home.

Castic's last pinged location, according to his missing person's poster, was at the Mirage though sources told the New York Post that it was at 1133 Grand Street which is roughly half a mile from the venue.

The Mirage, which is a popular entertainment venue for EDM shows and raves, is outdoors in the open air located inside the Avant Gardner complex. It's open from May through October.

Castic is a native of Illinois who graduated from DePaul University in 2020 and began his job with Goldman in August 2022, according to LinkedIn.

The incident follows the disappearance and subsequent death of 27-year-old Karl Clemente who went missing at the Mirage on June 11 after being denied entry from the venue. His body was later found in Newton Creek which is located about half a mile away.

Anyone with information on Castic's disappearance is encouraged to call New York's 5th precinct.

Avant Gardner did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

An 81-Year-Old Florida CEO Just Indicted for a $250 Million Ponzi Scheme Ran a Sprawling Senior Citizen Crime Ring

Carl Ruderman is the fifth senior citizen in the Miami-Fort-Lauderdale-Palm Beach metropolitan area to face charges in connection with the scam.

By Amanda Breen
Real Estate

The No. 1 Thing Wealthy People Want in Luxury Real Estate, According to a 'Selling Sunset' Agent

It might come as no surprise that affluent buyers want "to have as much as they can" — but another key factor really sways their decision.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

At 16, She Was a Homeless Single Mom With Serious Talent. Now, Her Business Brings in Millions.

Mimi G. Ford's online venture was earning seven figures within just three years. Today, she's excited to reach even more people.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business News

These Are the Most (and Least) Coveted Cities to Buy Homes Despite High Interest Rates, According to a New Report

Florida and Las Vegas are still experiencing a real estate heat wave.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Awful Advice': Barbara Corcoran Slammed For 'Tone Deaf' Business Advice to Interns

The "Shark Tank" star shared tips on social media about how interns can increase their chances of getting hired full-time, but the public reaction didn't go as planned.

By Emily Rella