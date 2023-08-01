John Castic, 27, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The search continues for a 27-year-old Goldman Sachs senior analyst who vanished after a concert in New York City's Brooklyn borough early Saturday morning.

John Castic was last seen around 2:35 a.m. after attending the Zeds Dead concert at the Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg on July 29. He was wearing a navy and white floral button-down with khaki pants at the time of his disappearance, according to a missing persons report issued by authorities and multiple outlets.

Castic's friend Sarah Kostecka posted about the disappearance on Facebook: "I have his last seen location at 251 CST (351 EST) on early Saturday morning. I've heard rumors from people about being asked to hop in a taxi/ cab from some creepy people near the Mirage - reminder to stay safe and check in on your friends."

Kostecka said she is supposed to walk down the aisle with Castic next week at her brother's wedding.

"We just wanna find John," she penned emotionally.

One of Castic's friends on social media alleges that the 27-year-old told friends he was going to call an Uber back to his apartment but never made it back home.

have you seen john castic? last seen at the brooklyn mirage around 2:30/3 am.



he left saying he was calling an uber home but never made it back to his apartment.



27 yrs, blonde, blue eyes, 6'1, last seen wearing a navy and white floral shirt (2nd photo from my doorbell camera) pic.twitter.com/55MQlrOfT0 — molly (@mollypoppins97) July 30, 2023

Castic's last pinged location, according to his missing person's poster, was at the Mirage though sources told the New York Post that it was at 1133 Grand Street which is roughly half a mile from the venue.

The Mirage, which is a popular entertainment venue for EDM shows and raves, is outdoors in the open air located inside the Avant Gardner complex. It's open from May through October.

Castic is a native of Illinois who graduated from DePaul University in 2020 and began his job with Goldman in August 2022, according to LinkedIn.

The incident follows the disappearance and subsequent death of 27-year-old Karl Clemente who went missing at the Mirage on June 11 after being denied entry from the venue. His body was later found in Newton Creek which is located about half a mile away.

Anyone with information on Castic's disappearance is encouraged to call New York's 5th precinct.

Avant Gardner did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.