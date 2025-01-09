People with two-year degrees may see career growth in the healthcare, aviation, and technology industries over the next 10 years, according to a new report.

A new report by the online career resources platform Resume Genius found that now is a great time to hold an associate's degree (or begin the path to get one).

The median salary for an associate degree holder ($62,180) is higher than the U.S. median salary ($48,060) and career opportunities for associate degree holders, or those with a two-year degree, are expected to grow by 6.3% over the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Using the most recent BLS data, Resume Genius compiled a list, the 2025 High-Pay Associate Degree Jobs Report, that showcases the 10 highest-paying jobs that ask for an associate degree.

"In 2025, wages are up across the board for every occupation on our list," said Eva Chan, career expert at Resume Genius. "It highlights not only growing employer demand but also the potential to earn more in fields like healthcare, aviation, and technology."

In order to be included on the list, the jobs had to specifically require an associate degree, be projected to either grow (or at least remain steady) over the next decade, and have an annual salary that surpasses the U.S. average.

Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs for associate degree holders, according to the report.

1. Air traffic controller

Median annual salary: $137,380

Number of jobs (2023): 24,000

Change in pay (2022–2023): 4%

Work experience required: Must pass FAA assessments and training

2. Nuclear technician

Median annual salary: $101,740

Number of jobs (2023): 5,400

Change in pay (2022–2023): 1%

Work experience required: On-the-job training provided

3. Radiation therapist

Median annual salary: $98,300

Number of jobs (2023): 17,200

Change in pay (2022–2023): 10%

Work experience required: Licensing or certification may be required depending on state regulations

4. Nuclear medicine technologist

Median annual salary: $92,500

Number of jobs (2023): 17,800

Change in pay (2022–2023): 8%

Work experience required: Licensing required in all states

5. Dental hygienist

Median annual salary: $87,530

Number of jobs (2023): 214,100

Change in pay (2022–2023): 8%

Work experience required: Licensing required in various states

6. Diagnostic medical sonographer, Cardiovascular technologist/technician

Median annual salary: $80,850

Number of jobs (2023): 143,400

Change in pay (2022–2023): 3%

Work experience required: Certification may be required

7. Respiratory therapist

Median annual salary: $77,960

Number of jobs (2023): 133,900

Change in pay (2022–2023): 11%

Work experience required: Licensing required in most states

8. Aerospace engineering and operations technologist/technician

Median annual salary: $77,830

Number of jobs (2023): 11,000

Change in pay (2022–2023): 7%

Work experience required: Varies by position

9. Radiologic and MRI technologist

Median annual salary: $76,020

Number of jobs (2023): 271,200

Change in pay (2022–2023): 13%

Work experience required: Certification is usually required for radiologic technologists; experience may be required for MRI technologists

10. Aircraft and avionics equipment mechanic/technician

Median annual salary: $75,400

Number of jobs (2023): 163,300

Change in pay (2022–2023): 7%

Work experience required: FAA certification required

Click here for the full report from Resume Genius.