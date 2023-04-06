One user found a workaround in the code that will hide the meme for those who no longer wish to see it.

Twitter users have been grumbling over the social media platform's iconic blue bird symbol being replaced by a Doge meme by owner Elon Musk, perhaps a subtle jab to investigators while Musk is involved in a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit supporting the cryptocurrency coin Dogecoin.

And just as Musk has not given any official reason why he changed the symbol (other than to promote the coin, obviously) he also hasn't alerted users as to when (or if) the symbol will change back.

But now, coders have created a workaround to delete the dog(e).

Related: Elon Musk Changes Twitter's Logo to a Meme Amid Dogecoin Lawsuit

One user, @that_darn, whose bio says they are a retired musician and teacher, found a workaround by telling users to right-click on the image of the dog.

"I had another life coding mainframe training systems back in the day," they explained.

I'm a retired musician/teacher but, back in the day, I had another life coding mainframe training systems. So, I GOT RID OF THE DOG that is plucking our nerves.



R-Click on pic of dog, Click on Inspect, R-Click on the highlighted code and then select "Hide Element."



WOOF! pic.twitter.com/JcXkqnzENP — ThatDarnShrink (@that_darn) April 6, 2023

"[You] will have to do it again if you log out and sign back in," they wrote in a series of follow-up Tweets. "It annoyed the bejeezus out of me."

Another user, @Briony_Nelson, said they tried the method and found a workaround for users who didn't see the "hide element" option.

Probably the most satisfying thing you'll do all day (fwiw I followed these steps but wasn't shown the 'hide element' option so I went with 'delete node' instead and hey presto the pooch was gone.) https://t.co/WEVo5wuBLc — Briony Neilson (@Briony_Neilson) April 6, 2023

The image of the Shiba Inu dog first appeared on Monday, with Musk touting to his followers that he was simply following up on a conversation he had with a user over a year ago about changing the symbol. The decision sent the meme coin skyrocketing over 20% in valuation at the time.

Musk is facing a lawsuit accusing the billionaire of touting Dogecoin in a "pyramid scheme" manner where he pumps then plummets the valuation of the coin by Tweeting about it.

His team filed to dismiss the lawsuit last week. It remains pending.

Related: Dogecoin Cocreator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Had Trouble Running Basic Code