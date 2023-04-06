Here's How You Can Get Rid of the Doge Symbol on Your Twitter Account

One user found a workaround in the code that will hide the meme for those who no longer wish to see it.

Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
The Twitter home screen displaying the Doge meme.

Twitter users have been grumbling over the social media platform's iconic blue bird symbol being replaced by a Doge meme by owner Elon Musk, perhaps a subtle jab to investigators while Musk is involved in a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit supporting the cryptocurrency coin Dogecoin.

And just as Musk has not given any official reason why he changed the symbol (other than to promote the coin, obviously) he also hasn't alerted users as to when (or if) the symbol will change back.

But now, coders have created a workaround to delete the dog(e).

One user, @that_darn, whose bio says they are a retired musician and teacher, found a workaround by telling users to right-click on the image of the dog.

"I had another life coding mainframe training systems back in the day," they explained.

"[You] will have to do it again if you log out and sign back in," they wrote in a series of follow-up Tweets. "It annoyed the bejeezus out of me."

Another user, @Briony_Nelson, said they tried the method and found a workaround for users who didn't see the "hide element" option.

The image of the Shiba Inu dog first appeared on Monday, with Musk touting to his followers that he was simply following up on a conversation he had with a user over a year ago about changing the symbol. The decision sent the meme coin skyrocketing over 20% in valuation at the time.

Musk is facing a lawsuit accusing the billionaire of touting Dogecoin in a "pyramid scheme" manner where he pumps then plummets the valuation of the coin by Tweeting about it.

His team filed to dismiss the lawsuit last week. It remains pending.

Related Topics

Twitter News and Trends Elon Musk Dogecoin Lawsuits

