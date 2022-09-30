The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 6.70% this week, sending some prospective homebuyers into a frenzy, and others backing out of contracts in droves.

While the recent hikes are jarring, it's actually nothing compared to rates back in the 1980s.

In September 1981, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at a double-digit high of 19%. Connie Strait, who started her career in real estate in the '80s, told CNN she remembers how "delighted" she was when closing her new home at a rate of 19%, fearing rates would rise to 20% the following week.

"Unfortunately, now people don't remember how Baby Boomers were getting rates of 10%, 12% and higher for most of the 1980s," Strait told CNN. "Meanwhile, our kids are shocked by 6%."

However, given factors like inflation and skyrocketing home prices, buying a home is still more expensive for many prospective buyers today than it was 40 years ago, despite mortgage rates being significantly lower.

In October 1981, the average home cost $70,398. Today, it's $434,978.

To make matters worse, rising home prices have significantly outpaced changes in income. In the past five years, average home prices have risen by 60%, while income has only increased by 15%, according to CNN.

So while mortgage rates are looking slim compared to the 1981 highs, the current have made homebuying farther out of reach than four decades ago.

