The champion WWE wrestler, actor and author reached a new Make-A-Wish Foundation milestone when he granted his 650th wish, Guinness World Records announced last week.

Cena is the most prolific wish-granter by a long shot.

"Nobody else has ever granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year existence of Make-A-Wish," Guinness wrote in its announcement.

The wrestler began granting wishes in 2002, and Guinness noted Cena is the most often asked for celebrity.

Make-A-Wish Foundation gives kids with life-threatening illnesses a chance to have one of their dreams come true, from hosting a quinceañera, to meeting astronauts, to spending time with celebrities like Cena.

The organization now grants a wish every 34 minutes, it says.

When Cena was celebrated for granting 500 wishes, he said, "I just drop everything... If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part."

