John Cena Has Granted a Whopping 650 Wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

The WWE wrestler has said he would "drop everything" to help out kids in need.

John Cena has been making wishes come true.

The champion WWE wrestler, actor and author reached a new Make-A-Wish Foundation milestone when he granted his 650th wish, Guinness World Records announced last week.

Cena is the most prolific wish-granter by a long shot.

"Nobody else has ever granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year existence of Make-A-Wish," Guinness wrote in its announcement.

The wrestler began granting wishes in 2002, and Guinness noted Cena is the most often asked for celebrity.

Make-A-Wish Foundation gives kids with life-threatening illnesses a chance to have one of their dreams come true, from hosting a quinceañera, to meeting astronauts, to spending time with celebrities like Cena.

The organization now grants a wish every 34 minutes, it says.

When Cena was celebrated for granting 500 wishes, he said, "I just drop everything... If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part."

Cena played "Peacemaker" in the 2021 movie Suicide Squad.

