Kate Upton Returns as the Face of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Franchise

Supermodel Kate Upton made to the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the third time. And in keeping with the number 3, for the first time in its history, SI released three national covers.

The theme of this year's edition is diversity, with the tagline: "Every body, Every age, Every beautiful."

To that end, the issue features 63-year-old Christie Brinkley with her daughters, model Mia Kang, who has a masters in finance and is a muy Thai fighter, tennis star Serena Williams and gold medal gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.

