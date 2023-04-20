Twitter's Legacy Blue Checks Are Gone At Last, But Formally Verified Users Don't Seem to Care

Twitter has removed "blue checks" from legacy users' accounts who are not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been threatening to remove "legacy" blue check marks for months. On April 20, the company finally did it.

Legacy check users began to notice the change on Thursday afternoon. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian (75.1 million followers) to Selena Gomez (65 million) now have no official verification. The Pope is also out of luck.

Although Musk promised advertisers the app would not turn into a "free-for-all hellscape" last October, it's unclear how Twitter will maintain a sense of legitimacy.

RELATED: 'This Will Be a Nightmare': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk's New Twitter Verification System

Twitter users can purchase Twitter Blue for $8 a month. In addition to a "blue check," subscribers can craft Tweets longer than 280 characters, edit Tweets, and upload videos up to 60 minutes long.

RELATED: More Than Half of Twitter's Top Advertisers Have Dropped Out, According to a New Report

Still, Twitter users who lost their checks don't seem to mind.
Twitter News and Trends Elon Musk

