Twitter has removed "blue checks" from legacy users' accounts who are not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been threatening to remove "legacy" blue check marks for months. On April 20, the company finally did it.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX



Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

Legacy check users began to notice the change on Thursday afternoon. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian (75.1 million followers) to Selena Gomez (65 million) now have no official verification. The Pope is also out of luck.

they really took his check pic.twitter.com/KSyBRvc12m — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) April 20, 2023

Although Musk promised advertisers the app would not turn into a "free-for-all hellscape" last October, it's unclear how Twitter will maintain a sense of legitimacy.

RELATED: 'This Will Be a Nightmare': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk's New Twitter Verification System

Twitter users can purchase Twitter Blue for $8 a month. In addition to a "blue check," subscribers can craft Tweets longer than 280 characters, edit Tweets, and upload videos up to 60 minutes long.

RELATED: More Than Half of Twitter's Top Advertisers Have Dropped Out, According to a New Report

Blue check gone… I feel ok ??? — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) April 20, 2023

bye blue check mark, the chaos continues. — Andrew Horowitz (@adhorowi) April 20, 2023

I just realized the blue check is gone. Bye. ?? pic.twitter.com/LK27xtq09b — Robert Hernandez (@webjournalist) April 20, 2023

legacy verified blue checks are gone



'Verified' notifications are now a spam filter! feel free to block everyone in there pic.twitter.com/WpWiKCNXLw — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 20, 2023

my blue check is gone pic.twitter.com/jmNOtdc0oD — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) April 20, 2023

Still, Twitter users who lost their checks don't seem to mind.