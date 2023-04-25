'Someone Was Bored': Man Caught Watching 'Shrek' At His Desk Computer During Live News Broadcast

A TikTok of the incident recently went viral.

By Emily Rella

Even in the magical land of Far, Far, Away, this wouldn't happen in the newsroom.

TikToker Alex Goodman is going viral after noticing that a worker in Melbourne, Australia, had "Shrek" on his desk monitor during a live broadcast.

In the clip, a 9 News broadcaster is discussing the search for a missing woman. But the TikToker zooms in on a man at his desk behind her and realizes that he is watching the beloved animated film.

@goodie0414 Old mate got a little distracted. Hope the woman is found tho #news #australia #melbourne #9news #9newsmelbourne #shrek #shrek2 #shrekislove ♬ original sound - Subezewo

"Old mate got a little distracted," Goodman joked. "Hope the woman is found [though]."

The video, which has since garnered over 1.4 million views, had viewers wondering if the man did it "on purpose" to lighten the situation.

"He knew what he was doing," one TikToker said.

"Someone was bored at his work," one joked.

"When times are hard, you just need a little Shrek in your life," another added.

Although it isn't clear if "Shrek" was on to troll viewers, the employee wouldn't be the first to try to liven up a local news broadcast.

Adam Kreuger, a weatherman in Houston, Texas, recently went viral for finding ways to sneak in popular song lyrics into his weather forecasts, which people request via his TikTok account.

"You're probably thinking, Oh, wait, no, wait, you're kidding. He didn't just say what I think he did. Did he," Krueger jokes in one segment, referencing a verse from Eminem's hit '90s song "The Real Slim Shady."

The latest iteration of the "Shrek" movie franchise, "Shrek 5," is currently in pre-production.
