'So Very Tragic': Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Man Who Jumped Off Cruise Ship The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jaylen Hill.

By Emily Rella

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a 30-year-old man who went overboard on a Carnival Cruise on the way back to Jacksonville, Florida, from the Bahamas.

"Sadly, after an exhaustive onboard search and a review of security camera video, it was determined that he jumped," Carnival spokesperson Matt Lupoli told Insider. "Shoreside authorities were notified, and the crew was advised to continue to Jacksonville. The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest's family and our thoughts are with them and the guest."

Related: 'Devastated': Man Falls Overboard on Cruise in Bahamas, Fiancé Speaks Out

Jaylen Hill was reported missing on Sunday by relatives while traveling on a four-day sail to the Bahamas and back on the Carnival Elation.

The Coast Guard began a search around 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday and suspended it Tuesday afternoon.

"This is so very tragic. I was on this very cruise," a woman named Niecey Mead said on Facebook on Tuesday. "This man was in line behind me as we were going through the screening process to board the cruise. He was with a younger girl around 7 or 8 years old and an older man. Wow, just wow!!"

Other passengers on the social media platform said that Carnival had made an announcement to all passengers that someone had gone missing on board on Sunday.

Related: The Coast Guard Is Searching for a Man Who Fell Overboard on a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

"We were on this cruise too, and it was terrible to experience this whole situation," another passenger named Mandi Cottingham said. "We just prayed and still are."

This isn't the first overboard incident for a Carnival ship this year.

In May, a 35-year-old man named Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. fell overboard less than 200 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, aboard the Carnival Magic while on a cruise to the Bahamas with his fiancé. He was pronounced dead on May 29.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

8 People Hospitalized After a Boat Crashes Into a House on the Lake of the Ozarks

The driver was suspected to be intoxicated at the time of the accident.

By Emily Rella
Fundraising

How Startups Can Weather the VC Funding Winter

Here's what startups must focus on to triumph in the VC winter.

By Yan Katcharovski
Business Culture

Want to Be More Productive at Work? You Need Better Hobbies.

Here's how engaging in complex hobbies can offer mental rest and spur productivity.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

'You'd Do That For Your Mom': Margot Robbie Reveals That She Paid Off Her Mom's Mortgage With Paychecks

The "Barbie" star earned an estimated $12.5 million for the film.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

11 Reasons High School Students Should Consider Entrepreneurship

Here are a few reasons why high school students should embrace the entrepreneurial mindset and consider starting their own businesses.

By Jose Rodriguez
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle