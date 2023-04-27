The Coast Guard Is Searching for a Man Who Fell Overboard on a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

The ship is set to dock in Hawaii tomorrow.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger from Australia who went overboard en route to Hawaii, just 500 miles south of Kailua Kona.

"Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu received a report from the cruise ship Quantum of the Seas of a man overboard at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday evening," the coast guard said in a release. "The crew of the cruise ship remained on scene to search for approximately two hours, deploying six life rings."

Related: A Cruise Passenger Plummeted to Their Death From a Room Balcony While Guests' Stunned Reactions Were Captured by Vlogger

The coast guard deployed an aircrew to search for the passenger early Wednesday morning and, after hours of searching, returned to land to refuel and begin again early Thursday morning.

The Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas ship, which is set to dock Friday morning in Honolulu has been at sea for 15 days after departing from Brisbane, Australia.

"While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard," Royal Caribbean confirmed in a statement, per ABC7. "The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities."

There have been no further details released about the incident or what might have happened.

Royal Caribbean did confirm that the man falling overboard happened just days after a woman died on the ship due to a medical emergency. Both incidents are isolated as the man and the woman did not know each other.

"[The staff] started doing announcements over the loudspeaker saying 'potential man overboard' and that everyone had to go back to their room," passenger Adam Gelzer told Australian outlet News.Com.Au. "I have spoken to workers who have been working on ships for years and they said they have never seen anything like this happen before."

The incident follows a similar tragedy earlier this month when a passenger was pronounced dead after falling from the balcony in their room and landing on the deck below during a Virgin Voyages cruise headed for Honduras.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Travel Cruises News and Trends

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

Leverage the Power of Data to Boost Your Sales — and Your Customer Connections

Learn the importance of personalization and how to use it in your marketing strategy. Get tips, techniques, examples and more to improve your sales today.

By Jason Miller

Business News

Bill Gates Became $2 Billion Richer Today

The fourth richest man in the world had a banner day on Wall Street as Microsoft's shares surged.

By Jonathan Small

Side Hustle

I Built My Multimillion-Dollar Side-Hustle While Working a Full-Time Job and So Can You

Juggling a side hustle alongside a full-time commitment will stretch you in every way possible, but the rewards are even more fulfilling.

By Raj Jana

By Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur en Español