Man Sues South Florida Beach Resort After Claiming His Foot Was Left 'Seriously Impaired' Due to 'Searing' Pool Deck

The man is accusing the resort of negligence for allegedly making no effort to cool down the deck.

learn more about Sam Silverman

By Sam Silverman

Federico Massa/Shutterstock

Some fun in the South Florida heat left one vacationgoer with "devastating" third-degree burns.

Theoharis Lekas, 52, is suing Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Florida, for negligence after claiming that the "searing" pool deck caused significant damage to his feet during his August vacation, resulting in a partial amputation.

According to a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court obtained by the New York Post, Lekas claims the resort made no effort to cool down the deck or post proper signage urging guests to take precautions.

RELATED: Going on a Family Vacation? This Popular U.S. Destination Is the Most Expensive in the World.

He said he couldn't feel the scalding heat on his soles as a result of his diabetic neuropathy, which "caused him to lose feeling in his feet."

It wasn't until the last day of his trip that he realized his feet were peeling from the deck heat. Once he returned home, he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a "bullet-hole-shaped ulcer" on his right foot, which grew "wider and deeper, until it reached the bone."

While his left foot eventually healed, his right foot continued to swell and resulted in a partial amputation of a toe and part of his foot. He was in the hospital for 16 days, according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED: The Hidden Dangers of Not Taking Your Vacation Days

Lekas' wounds have yet to heal, and he has "been told to expect further injuries," according to the court documents, which state that he has been left "irrevocably and seriously impaired."

Lekas is being represented by Matsikoudis & Fanciullo LLC, which disclosed to the Daily Mail that he is seeking damages that could be "north of $1 million."

"The lawsuit speaks for itself — the resort was negligent," lawyer Bill Matsikoudis told the outlet. "There is the prospect his injuries could worsen."
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Related Topics

Travel Vacations News and Trends Lawsuits

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

Productivity

How Small Business Owners Can Maximize Productivity Despite Limited Budgets and Resources

In today's fast-paced world, maximizing productivity is essential for success. From leveraging technology to implementing smart time-allocation strategies, here are some practical tips and expert insights for small business owners to boost productivity and achieve their goals.

By Jason Miller

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Living

This $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card Makes a Perfect Mother's Day Gift and Only Costs $14

it might be the exact Mother's Day gift you've been searching for.

By Entrepreneur Store

Data & Recovery

Why Is Cybersecurity Important for Your Business? Neglecting It Could Be Your Downfall.

Understanding cybersecurity's importance for different-sized businesses is crucial. As a leader, you should be aware of the risks that neglect of cybersecurity can bring. Implementing the right strategies by the right people is a core.

By Mykola Srebniuk

Business Models

How Much Do Uber Eats Drivers Make?

Find out how much money Uber Eats drivers can make in this article. Learn about average earnings, expenses and tips for maximizing income.

By Entrepreneur Staff